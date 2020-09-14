Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina HOWLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Ella (nee Goodwin) (Chris) HOWLETT

Add a Memory
Christina Ella (nee Goodwin) (Chris) HOWLETT Notice
HOWLETT, Christina Ella (Chris) (nee Goodwin). Passed away peacefully with family around her on 9 September 2020 at Summerset. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert. Loved and cherished mum of Ken, Marie, Gordon, Dianne, Warren and Karen. Loved Grandma of Jason, Leanne, Brendon, Lauren, Logan, Jean, Haydon, Melissa, Bo, Kelsey and Max. Also much loved Great Grandma of Ella, Max, Ava, Mia, Jake, Chase, Lily, Jethro and Jordan. Forever loved and cherished. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Summerset Hobsonville and Waitakere Hospital, Wainamu Ward. A private family service for mum was held on Saturday 12 September 2020.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -