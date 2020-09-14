|
HOWLETT, Christina Ella (Chris) (nee Goodwin). Passed away peacefully with family around her on 9 September 2020 at Summerset. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert. Loved and cherished mum of Ken, Marie, Gordon, Dianne, Warren and Karen. Loved Grandma of Jason, Leanne, Brendon, Lauren, Logan, Jean, Haydon, Melissa, Bo, Kelsey and Max. Also much loved Great Grandma of Ella, Max, Ava, Mia, Jake, Chase, Lily, Jethro and Jordan. Forever loved and cherished. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Summerset Hobsonville and Waitakere Hospital, Wainamu Ward. A private family service for mum was held on Saturday 12 September 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020