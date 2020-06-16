|
|
|
YALDEN, Christina Carole (nee Adams) Passed away peacefully at Hospice Whanganui on 11th June 2020 aged 77. Loved wife of Ian for 56 years. Adored mother and mother in law of Heather, Lynette and Rodney Brown, Nigel and Hilda (Hamilton). Loved Nanna of Nathan, and Liam Brown; and Jackson, and Ayla. Eldest daughter of the late Jim and Pat Adams, loved sister and sister in law of Diane Davidson (Napier), Annette and Henry Boyd (Napier), Raewyn and Phil Davies (Tauranga), Sue and Bill Blessing (Australia), Jim (deceased), and Theresa Adams (Palmerston North), Robert Adams (Kaitaia), Debbie and Ross Forbes (Palmerston North). According to Chris' wishes a private cremation has been held. Cleveland Funeral Home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020