Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
Christina Agnes RAOS

Christina Agnes RAOS Notice
RAOS, Christina Agnes. Died peacefully on 9th June 2020, at Maygrove Village Hospital - in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Loved and respected mother of Carmel, Bernice and Malcolm, Jonathan and John (deceased), Mark and Carren. Proud grandmother of Georgia and Javier. Special thanks to the care team at Maygrove Village and in particular Desiree, Caroline and Lesley for their compassion and care of our dear mother. A service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park on Tuesday the 16th June at 11am. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2020
