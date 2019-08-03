|
COMPSON, Christiana Helen Fraser (Crysta). Passed away peacefully with family by her side on 1st August, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill for 54 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Doug, Brian (deceased), and Gillian and Andrew and their families. Adored Grandma of Kathryn, Rebecca, Zoe, Francesca and Annabelle. Much loved sister of Malcolm and sister-in-law of Pamela in Canada. A funeral service to celebrate Crysta's life will be held at St Heliers Presbyterian Church, 100 St Heliers Bay Road on Wednesday 7 August at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Kidney Society. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of PDU and Ward 71 at Auckland City Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019