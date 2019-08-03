Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Christiana COMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christiana Helen Fraser (Crysta) COMPSON

Add a Memory
Christiana Helen Fraser (Crysta) COMPSON Notice
COMPSON, Christiana Helen Fraser (Crysta). Passed away peacefully with family by her side on 1st August, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill for 54 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Doug, Brian (deceased), and Gillian and Andrew and their families. Adored Grandma of Kathryn, Rebecca, Zoe, Francesca and Annabelle. Much loved sister of Malcolm and sister-in-law of Pamela in Canada. A funeral service to celebrate Crysta's life will be held at St Heliers Presbyterian Church, 100 St Heliers Bay Road on Wednesday 7 August at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Kidney Society. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of PDU and Ward 71 at Auckland City Hospital.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christiana's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.