CATO, Chris Robert (Christopher). Passed away suddenly on 28 September 2020, aged 72. Loved husband of Isabel, and dad of Gordon and Katie, David and Alexis, Shane and Nilza, and Michelle and Matt. Devoted grandad of Alexandria, Brooklyn, Connor, Kassidy, Maddison, Myah, Tyler, Taleah and Victoria. Cherished brother of Jim, Bruce and Julie. Funeral to be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 11am Friday 2 October. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2020