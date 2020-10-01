Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris CATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Robert (Christopher) CATO

Add a Memory
Chris Robert (Christopher) CATO Notice
CATO, Chris Robert (Christopher). Passed away suddenly on 28 September 2020, aged 72. Loved husband of Isabel, and dad of Gordon and Katie, David and Alexis, Shane and Nilza, and Michelle and Matt. Devoted grandad of Alexandria, Brooklyn, Connor, Kassidy, Maddison, Myah, Tyler, Taleah and Victoria. Cherished brother of Jim, Bruce and Julie. Funeral to be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 11am Friday 2 October. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -