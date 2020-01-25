|
REDDING, Chris (Powersail). Following an epic 8 year battle with cancer, Chris died peacefully at Mercy Hospice on Monday 20 January 2020 (aged 75). Beloved partner of Tricia, much loved father to Justin and Melissa, father-in- law to Frances and Jaak, and "Poppa" to Blake, Natasha and Tui. Chris's Funeral will be held at the Commodores Lounge, 5 Knots, Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive (before Mission Bay) on Friday 31 January at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a generous donation to Mercy Hospice who gave Chris such wonderful and tender care in his final days.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020