|
|
|
NELSON, Chris. Slipped away quietly at home surrounded by his wife, his boys, family and friends. On Saturday 6th July 2019, aged 66 years. Loved sparring partner of Diane. Proud Father and Father-in-law of Joshua and Chris; Elliot and Lucy; Kieran and Kristin. Loving Poppa of Rocco and Mieke and our future baby Indie, Blake and Kaden. A service for Chris will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 2pm, on Wednesday, 10th July 2019. Chris is resting at home. All communications to the 'Nelson Family' C-/ P.O. Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019