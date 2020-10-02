|
BUNNING, Chris. 77 years on. Passed away peacefully at Waikato hospital Wednesday 30th September 2020 at 2.45am. Many thanks to workmates and those in Holden cars etc. Son Paul and Donna, Bev, Brian, Gary, Presso, Rosalie, Jim, Shirley- Anne, Donna, Mike, Steven, Gail, Lawrence. Special mention and thanks to doctors and nurses, Waikato Hospital and hospice. His service will be held on Saturday 3rd October at Seddon Park Funeral Home, Hamilton at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2020