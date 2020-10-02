Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris BUNNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris BUNNING

Add a Memory
Chris BUNNING Notice
BUNNING, Chris. 77 years on. Passed away peacefully at Waikato hospital Wednesday 30th September 2020 at 2.45am. Many thanks to workmates and those in Holden cars etc. Son Paul and Donna, Bev, Brian, Gary, Presso, Rosalie, Jim, Shirley- Anne, Donna, Mike, Steven, Gail, Lawrence. Special mention and thanks to doctors and nurses, Waikato Hospital and hospice. His service will be held on Saturday 3rd October at Seddon Park Funeral Home, Hamilton at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -