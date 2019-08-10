Home

YIU, Choy Bon. Born March 30, 1947. Passed away peacefully August 5, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Tseung Chi-Kan. Loved Step Father and Step Father in law of To Chun Fai and Tsang Chin Siu. Loved Step Grandfather of Eva To, Kevin To and Desmond To. Loved Brother and Brother in law of Charlotte Tung and William Tung. Loved Brother and Brother in law of Paul Yiu and Julie Ng. Loved Uncle of Allen Yiu, Benny Yiu, Deborah Wentworth and Patricia Tung. A service to celebrate Choy-Bon's life will be held at Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote, Thursday 15th August 2019 at 10.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
