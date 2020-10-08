|
|
|
LABONE, Chloe Patricia Jie. Tragically taken on 5 October 2020. Adored daughter of Cameron and Denise. Beautiful granddaughter of Tim and Sandra, Ross and May, and Shu-Jie Liang. A celebration of Chloe's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday 10 October at Rotary Grove, 49 Lake Rd, Northcote. In lieu of flowers, donations to Starship Foundation starship.org.nz/ foundation/donate would be appreciated. "She loved trees and dolphins" Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020