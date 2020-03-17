Home

1933 - 2020
Chhagan RANCHHOD Notice
RANCHHOD, Chhagan. Born November 15, 1933. Passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020, surrounded by his close family. Much beloved husband of Deviben, treasured father and father-in-law of Arun and Chhaya, Vibha and Dharmesh and Ashwin and Alpha, cherished Dada (grandfather) of Pranil, Priyanka, Hemani, Aidan and Alisha. We will sorely miss your love, kindness, support, selflessness, infectious smile and laugh. A service will be held on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 1pm at Ann's Funeral Home, 11 Bolderwood Place, Wiri, Auckland. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Johns.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
