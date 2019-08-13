Home

Cheryl Marie TOMICH

Cheryl Marie TOMICH Notice
TOMICH, Cheryl Marie. On the 11th of August 2019, Cheryl passed away peacefully after being brave and courageous for so long. Much loved Mum to Keith, Wayne, Paula, Mandy, Becks. Cherished Mamma to Laura, Ben, Brooke, Liam, Ryan, Cory and Jared. Dearly loved sister to Ian and Daph, Judy and Jules, Jenny and Den, Sue and Roy, Paul and Sue, Rose and Rick. The service for Mum will be held at Tomarata Hall, 710 Mangawhai Road, Wellsford at 11am on Wednesday the 14th of August. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
