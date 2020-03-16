|
|
|
HODDER, Cheryl Lavinia (nee Hayes). Born March 30, 1946. Passed away on March 14, 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by family, aged 73. Much loved wife of Ken, mother and mother in law of Aaron, Craig, Catherine and Pauline, grandma of Ashley and Phoebe, Jake, Adam and Zac. The family would like to thank all those who helped with Cheryl's care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated. At Cheryl's request a private cremation has been held and a gathering for friends and family will follow. Treasured memories of a dear, lovely lady, she will be sadly missed by all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020