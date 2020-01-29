|
DWYER, Cheryl Irene. Of Tuakau, aged 63 years. Passed away peacefully on 21st January 2020. Loving wife of Cameron Rodda, mother of Adelle and Leigh Pearce and mother in law to Amanda and Ian. Cherished gran to Kaitlyn, Georgie, Liam, Charlie and Rose. Funeral to be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau, on Saturday 1st February, at 12 noon. Death leaves a heartache that no-one can heal. Love leaves a memory that no-one can steal.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020