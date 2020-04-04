|
|
|
ROGERS, Cheryl Caroline. Born 22 December 1963. Passed away peacefully on 2 April 2020, at Mercy Hospice, Auckland, aged 56 years. Loved and loving wife of Peter; much loved mother of Matthew and Jonathan and mother in-law of Rebecca. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Mercy Hospice. A private cremation has been held and a celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated. Cheryl, your life has been an inspiration to us all and you will be missed dearly - You fought the good fight, you finished the race, you kept the faith.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020