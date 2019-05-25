|
|
|
BOURKE, Cheryl Caroline. On 23rd May at 10:30am Cheryl passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, aged 59 years. Dearly beloved daughter of Annette, mother of Patrice and newly son in law Laurie, sister to Christopher, Leslie-Anne, Gregory, Gerardine and Allanah, and aunty to Kylie, Melissa, Tessa, Kennedy, and Joshua. A service to celebrate Cheryl's life will be held at Waikumete Cemetery, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden, Chapel 1 at 11am on Wednesday 29th May followed by a reception at the Glen Eden RSA. A special thank you to Kerry Hateley for all her support of Cheryl and the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Auckland Hospice. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
Read More