BROGDEN, Cheryl Anne (nee Penk). 16 September 1959 - 2 August 2020. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, having fought the cancer beast long and hard, aged 60 years. Cherished wife and mate of Phil, for 45 years. Much loved mum and nearly mother in law of Mark and Abby, Alice and Thomas. Extra special Gma of Harper, Ayla, Paige, Amelia and the precious Lundman babies of the future. Beloved daughter of Betty and Eric Penk (deceased). Sister and sister in law of Allan Sykes, Terry Brogden and Julie and Stephen Cotter. A special thank you to Michelle Head and the oncology nurses at Whakatane Hospital, and the Canopy Cancer Centre. 'Memories are like leaves of gold, they never tarnish or grow old. Locked in our hearts, you will always be loved, remembered and spoken about' Cheryl will be at home with her family, until her funeral service on Thursday 6 August at 11am at the Awakeri Events Centre, SH 30, Whakatane followed by a private cremation. The Family request - wear bright casual clothes. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Breast Cancer Foundation c/- PO Box 99 650, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Brogden family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane, or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020