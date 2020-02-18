|
|
|
GORDON, Cherry Lynne. Departed this life on 16th February 2020 after an extremely long (10 years) battle with cancer. Cherished daughter of Joyce and Douglas Gordon (both deceased), a loving and much loved sister and sister in law of Rosemary and Harry Brown, Ian and Beth (both deceased), Stuart Gillian (deceased) and Ingrid, nephews, nieces and in- laws Donald and Angela, Fiona and Colin Tyler, Andrew and Aki, Kate and Glen Trewavas, Eric and Mina, and all grand nephews and nieces -Mia, Hannah, Scarlett, Mio, Babetta, P.K., Viva, Eloise, and Daniel. Our grateful thanks to all who have helped Cherry - oncologists, doctors, nurses and others who have encouraged and cared for her- especially Brian Tapper for some time recently assisting her, and ensuring that she was able to stay in her own home. In the final week she had nothing but extreme praise too for all those who work in the Arohanui Hospice. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service for Cherry which will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Friday 21st February at 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020