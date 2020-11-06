|
HOLLYMAN, Cherry. Passed away peacefully on Sunday the 1st of November 2020 at Golden Pond Home and Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Loved Mother of Greg, and Mara and Rob. Nanz to Emma, Jesse, Jack, Jake, Grace, Edison and Thalia. "Cherry was survived by her fur babies Zephyr and Cookie who will dearly miss her" A Private Service to farewell Cherry has taken place as per her specific wishes. Thank you to Golden Pond, Hospice and her home carer Maisie for all there care and aroha shown in her final months.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2020