Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Cherril HOYLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cherril Barbara (Strom) HOYLAND

Add a Memory
Cherril Barbara (Strom) HOYLAND Notice
HOYLAND, Cherril Barbara (nee Strom). Passed away peacefully on 30th October 2019 in Whangarei; aged 82. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Beloved mother and mother in law of Anne and Steve, Judith, Graham (deceased) and Sharon. Loved Nana of Rebecca, Kyle; Jordan, Annalise, Bicarra; Elysha, Kent and Kayla. Will be sadly missed. A service for Cherril will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 2:30pm Monday 4th November 2019 followed by private cremation. Communications to the 'Hoyland Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cherril's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -