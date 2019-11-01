|
HOYLAND, Cherril Barbara (nee Strom). Passed away peacefully on 30th October 2019 in Whangarei; aged 82. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Beloved mother and mother in law of Anne and Steve, Judith, Graham (deceased) and Sharon. Loved Nana of Rebecca, Kyle; Jordan, Annalise, Bicarra; Elysha, Kent and Kayla. Will be sadly missed. A service for Cherril will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 2:30pm Monday 4th November 2019 followed by private cremation. Communications to the 'Hoyland Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 1, 2019