Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
All Souls Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium
100 St. Johns Road
Meadowbank
Cherie Laraine (Walters) PARNELL

Cherie Laraine (Walters) PARNELL Notice
PARNELL, Cherie Laraine (nee Walters). Passed away on Tuesday 10 November 2020. Beloved wife of the late Brian. Much loved sister of Dal, Marie and Cushla. Loved and admired aunt of Sean, Geoffrey, Michael, Dasan and Craig. Special friend of Suzy and George. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated. A celebration of Cherie's life will be held in the All Souls Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium, 100 St. Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 16 November 2020 at 1.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2020
