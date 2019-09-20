|
WOOD, Cherie Ann. Born 26 August 1968. Passed away suddenly but peacefully in her sleep on September 16, 2019. Dearly loved mother and best friend of Che Ruby. Loved daughter of Julie Spiller and the late Bernard (Bernie Wood). Step- daughter of John and loved sister of Brian Wood and his wife Kate and Aunty Cherie of Jessica and Joshua. Dearly loved niece of Glenda and her boys Kerry and Aaron. Cherie you'll be dearly missed by all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019