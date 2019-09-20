Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cherie WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cherie Ann WOOD

Add a Memory
Cherie Ann WOOD Notice
WOOD, Cherie Ann. Born 26 August 1968. Passed away suddenly but peacefully in her sleep on September 16, 2019. Dearly loved mother and best friend of Che Ruby. Loved daughter of Julie Spiller and the late Bernard (Bernie Wood). Step- daughter of John and loved sister of Brian Wood and his wife Kate and Aunty Cherie of Jessica and Joshua. Dearly loved niece of Glenda and her boys Kerry and Aaron. Cherie you'll be dearly missed by all.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cherie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.