GEORGE, Cheralyn Brenda (Cherie). It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cherie who was surrounded by close friends and family at Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier on Saturday 12 October, 2019. Daughter to Herbert and Patricia George, sister to Greg, Daryn, Glen and Darryl Lee George and mother to twin boys, Jeremy and Tony Ujdur. Will be sadly missed by Diane and Ronald, Colleen, Tracey, Francie and so many more close friends. A Service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Friday 18th October, at 3pm. Messages for the family can be sent to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019