Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-379 9920
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
4:00 p.m.
John Rhind Chapel
entrance from London or Whitmore streets
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chè HOGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chè TeKapa HOGG

Add a Memory
Chè TeKapa HOGG Notice
HOGG, Chè TeKapa. Passed away as the result of an accident on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Beloved dad of Rosalie and Nick, much loved son of Stewart (deceased) and Karen, adored brother of Tiana and Jerrod, and Jade and Liss, loved uncle of Nellie, Ashleigh, Bubba Lisa, and Elijah, great uncle of Miyah, Bella, and Jax. Chè will be missed by all his extended Harvey Norman family. lieu of flowers donations to Cure Kids would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cthogg2410 "Kua hinga te totara o Te Waonui a Tane" Messages for the Hogg family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, 8013. A Celebration of Chè's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London or Whitmore streets on Friday, October 30 at 4.00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chè's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -