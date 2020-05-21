Home

Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park Chapel
Charmaine Caroline Diana ASQUITH


1951 - 2020
Charmaine Caroline Diana ASQUITH Notice
ASQUITH, Charmaine Caroline Diana. 10th June 1951 - 19th May 2020. Passed away peacefully after a long fought battle with ill health. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Daphne Asquith. Dearly loved younger sister of Jo Godfrey and Liz Cobb. Much loved Aunty of Nicky, Gareth, Rebecca, Matthew and Heather. Great Aunt of Caleb, James, Joseph and Arizona. Loved by her many loyal friends. Due to current funeral restrictions, funeral attendance will be by invitation only. Please register your interest at [email protected] by Friday 1pm.Funeral to be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel on Saturday 23rd May at 11am. In her own words " Go on then..."



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2020
