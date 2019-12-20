|
LAWRENCE, Charlotte Mary (Lottie) (nee Brown). Born November 14, 1930. Passed away on December 13, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ray, sister-in-law of the late Owen and Joy, and loving aunt and great-aunt to John, Ann, Patricia, Shaun, Vicky, Shane, Lisa, Melissa, Brenda and Jenny. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and survive her. Following a private cremation, Lottie will be laid to rest and remembered at a private family service in New Plymouth.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019