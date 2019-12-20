Home

Charlotte Mary (nee Brown) (Lottie) LAWRENCE


1930 - 2019
Charlotte Mary (nee Brown) (Lottie) LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE, Charlotte Mary (Lottie) (nee Brown). Born November 14, 1930. Passed away on December 13, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ray, sister-in-law of the late Owen and Joy, and loving aunt and great-aunt to John, Ann, Patricia, Shaun, Vicky, Shane, Lisa, Melissa, Brenda and Jenny. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and survive her. Following a private cremation, Lottie will be laid to rest and remembered at a private family service in New Plymouth.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
