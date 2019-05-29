Home

Charlotte Joan (Joan) PERKINS

Charlotte Joan (Joan) PERKINS Notice
PERKINS, Charlotte Joan (Joan). 2nd April 1937 - 25th May 2019. Died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Teal Bay after a courageous battle. Beloved wife of Ray (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Julie, Stephen and Jane, Grant and Janine. Beloved Nanna of Kyle, Aaron, Emma, Lorelle, Nicola, Ryan and Joseph and her 6 Great Grandchildren. Joan will be remembered at a ceremony at Newberrys Funeral Home on Friday 31st May at 11am, followed by a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to Northhaven Hospice, P.O. Box 7050, Whangarei 0144 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
