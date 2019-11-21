|
|
|
BISHOP, Charlotte Dolly. It is with great sadness that we farewell a wonderful wife, mother, grand-mother and great grand-mother. Dolly passed peacefully on Tuesday 19 November 2019. Loved wife of Owen and mother of Te Aroha, Lawrie, Alec, Wilma and Jonathan. We will gather at Tipene Funeral Services, Henderson between 10am - 12pm on Thursday 21 November. Her final service will be at Karangahape Marae, Matangirau, Northland on Saturday 23 November at 10.00am. You have left us with broken hearts. Rest In Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2019