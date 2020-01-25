Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte CORBETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Anne (de Vry) CORBETT


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Charlotte Anne (de Vry) CORBETT Notice
CORBETT, Charlotte Anne (de Vry). Born 6 August 1932, Massachusetts, United States. Passed away in her sleep on Friday 17 January 2020, Auckland, New Zealand. Served as an administrator in the U.S. Foreign Diplomatic Service in Europe and South America. Married in 1957. Emigrated to New Zealand in 1962, a country that she grew to love and call home. With singled-handed determination and love, she raised her sons James, Peter and Stephen and did a pretty good job of it. Grandmother to Nicholas, Nina, Saskia, Maya and Finn. Gratitude and thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Evelyn Page, Orewa. At Charlotte's request a private cremation has been held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -