Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte WHIPPY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Angell WHIPPY


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Charlotte Angell WHIPPY Notice
WHIPPY, Charlotte Angell. Born September 14, 1968. Passed away on April 3, 2020. Loved daughter of Fred, Winnie and Anne too, Devoted companion and best friend George Kolomatangi, Loved mother of Antonio Halapio, Loved sister to Cody Thomas (Australia) and Mason Thomas (Invercargill), beloved Niece of all her Whippy and Harris Aunties and Uncles in Dargaville, Auckland and Southland. and Loved Aunty to Danelle, Kayla and Jordan. Messages to 189 Regent Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -