WHIPPY, Charlotte Angell. Born September 14, 1968. Passed away on April 3, 2020. Loved daughter of Fred, Winnie and Anne too, Devoted companion and best friend George Kolomatangi, Loved mother of Antonio Halapio, Loved sister to Cody Thomas (Australia) and Mason Thomas (Invercargill), beloved Niece of all her Whippy and Harris Aunties and Uncles in Dargaville, Auckland and Southland. and Loved Aunty to Danelle, Kayla and Jordan. Messages to 189 Regent Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020