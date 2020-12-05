|
INNES, Charles William (Charlie). Born December 7, 1931. Passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020 after a short illness surrounded by family at The Special Care Unit in the Ryman Retirement Village, Howick beloved husband of the late Ina and loved Dad and father-in-law of Margaret and Jim Tennent, Carol and Stephen Shirley, cherished Grandad of Hayden and Anisha, Charlene and Nick, Scott and Amber, and Melissa, Great Grandad of Carlos, Brody and Imogen, Dylan and Logan, Emma and Oliver. Will be sadly missed by all. Grateful thanks to the wonderful Special Care Staff who cared for Dad in the last 5 years. A private family service will be held. Any communication to 13 Drumquin Rise, Dannemora, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020