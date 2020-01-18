|
ALLINGHAM, Charles Trevor. Passed peacefully at Ryman Possum Bourne, Pukekohe on 11th January 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Judy and father and father in law of Lesley and Rene, Alma and John, Robyn and Gary and the late Carl. Grandfather to eight and great grandfather to nine. Our heartfelt thanks to all staff at Possum Bourne, Pukekohe. A private family service has been held. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020