Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Travers (Charlie) McKENZIE

Add a Memory
Charles Travers (Charlie) McKENZIE Notice
McKENZIE, Charles Travers (Charlie). Peacefully at Hillview Home, Te Kuiti on Saturday 9th November 2019. Aged 97 years. Beloved husband of Hilda (deceased), son of John and Elsie McKenzie (deceased). Brother of the late Ben, Margaret, Bill, Joye and John. Loved Uncle Charlie to all his family. The last man standing Legend. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at VJ Williams Chapel, King Street West, Te Kuiti on Thursday 14th November at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to McKenzie Family C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the Care of: VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -