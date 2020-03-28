|
WILLOUGHBY, Charles Thomas. Son of John Joseph Willoughby (County Carlow) and Maggie O'Callaghan On March 25th our beloved father aged 97 passed away peacefully. A WWll Royal Marine, Normandy veteran, and proud recipient of Frances' Medal d'honneur. Father to 10 children. Robert, Charles (Chas) deceased, Michael ( Micky) deceased, Marcia Rickman, John, Patricia (Patsy) King, Cheryle Parker, Steven, Anne Madsen, Phillip, and their respective husbands, wives and partners. Dearly loved "nanapop" to his many many grandchildren, great, and great great grandchildren. Dearly loved brother of Eileen Lucy (Essex, England) Remembered Uncle Jack (Haki) to our wider Rawhiti whanau. Due to current circumstances a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service for our Dad will be notified at a later date. Thank you to the Staff at Summerset Down The Lane, Hamilton who showed such care for our Dad during his last months. Forever in Gods care. All correspondence c/o Patsy King, 2A/3 London Street, Hamilton. 3204. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020