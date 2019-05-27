Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Charles Stefan PDG GOLDIE

Charles Stefan PDG GOLDIE Notice
GOLDIE, Charles Stefan. Passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2019, aged 83. Beloved and kind husband of Rosemary. Dearly loved father of Vicky, Richard and Matthew. Loved father-in-law of Paula and Dawson and Poppa to all his grandchildren - Michael and Ingrid, David, Olivia, Phoebe, Harry and Theo. You were all his favourites. A celebration of Charles's life will be held at St. Mary's-in- Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell, on Thursday July 30, at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2019
