GOLDIE, Charles Stefan. Passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2019, aged 83. Beloved and kind husband of Rosemary. Dearly loved father of Vicky, Richard and Matthew. Loved father-in-law of Paula and Dawson and Poppa to all his grandchildren - Michael and Ingrid, David, Olivia, Phoebe, Harry and Theo. You were all his favourites. A celebration of Charles's life will be held at St. Mary's-in- Holy Trinity Cathedral, Parnell. Day and time to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
