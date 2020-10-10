|
LODGE, Charles Ronald (Ron). Service No. 203786 NZ Army Passed away peacefully at Rotorua Hospital on 8th October 2020, aged 92. Loved husband of Edna. Cherished father of Grant, Brian and Lynette. Adored Granddad of his many grand children and great grand children. The service for Ron will be held at 2pm, Wednesday 14th October, at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. All correspondence to the Lodge Family c/- PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020