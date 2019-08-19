|
ANDERSON, Charles Ronald (Ron). Born November 23, 1929. Passed away on August 16, 2019. Passed away at Hibiscus Coast Hospice. A lovely gentle man, kind, patient father and loyal husband. Will be missed always by his wife Maureen, David and Noeline, Chris and Dawn and Sandra (deceased) and grandchildren. Special thanks for all the loving care from Alanieta Rogers and Hibiscus Hospice. Service is to be held 2pm Thursday 22nd at Orewa Baptist Church, 2 Loop Road, Orewa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019