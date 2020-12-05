|
|
|
ARMSTRONG, Charles Roland. Peacefully on 3 December 2020 in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorna. Loved father and father-in-law of Liz Armstrong, Belinda and Mark King, Johnathan and Maryann, Kerry-Lea and Kevin Barugh. Loved granddad to Sarah, Matthew and Micheal Vining; Kristy, Emma and Tarsha; Brianna, Jasmine and Sherrilee; Tyrone and Anja; great granddad to 8 great grandchildren. A service for Charles will be held at the Broadway Funeral Home Chapel, Short St, Matamata on Tuesday 8 December at 11.00am followed by private cremation. All messages to the Armstrong Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020