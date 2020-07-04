|
MORCOM, Charles Roderick (Rod, Mork). Passed away suddenly at home 29 June 2020. Dear Rod you were a very much loved husband, friend and boating mate to Wendy, loved Dad to John and his wife Claire, loved step-Dad to Oliver Smythe and of late a loved Granddad to Isla, along with being a much loved younger brother to Diane and brother-in-law Edward, and Graeme and sister-in-law Sandy. We know you are now at peace. Much love from us all. At Rod's request there is to be a private gathering only.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020