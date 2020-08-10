|
MAPSON, Charles Robert (Rob). Unexpectedly at home on 6th August, 2020. Much loved and treasured husband of Lynette (nee Pull), for 17 years. Loving father to his furry friends Jasper, Kitty and Fairy. Eldest son of the late Charles and Jean Mapson, son-in-law of Keith (deceased) and Maureen Pull, and loved uncle to many. A Celebration of Rob's life will be held at The Salvation Army Citadel, 713 Pollen Street, Thames, on Monday 17th August at 11:00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020