ERCEG, Charles Percy (Percy, Sonny). Peacefully passed away at his home in Kaitaia, Sunday May 26, 2019, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of Faye Rachel Irwin-Erceg (nee Turner). Treasured mate of Brett and Carol Irwin, Carol and David Bellingham and Lyle Irwin and Mel. Respected and great friend of Tyler and Slav, Alex-Jean and Parker Bellingham, Kadii, Caleb and Jared Irwin, Blake and Bayley Irwin. 'A man of Honour and Integrity' 'Requlescet apud pace' The celebration of Percy's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Kaitaia on Wednesday May 29 at 10.30 am followed by interment at the Kaitaia Cemetery. The 'After-Match Function' will be held at the Dalmation Hall. Communications to PO Box 212, Kaitaia or Geards Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
