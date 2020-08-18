Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles EYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Maxwell (Max, Charlie) EYES

Add a Memory
Charles Maxwell (Max, Charlie) EYES Notice
EYES, Charles Maxwell (Max, Charlie). Max passed away on Thursday 13th August 2020, at the Kumeu Village Resthome. With his family by his side he peacefully slipped away. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, and caring partner of the late Eva Forbes. Cherished Father and Father-in-Law of Laurie and Jo, Sandra and Damien, Nancy and Allan. Much loved Grandpa Max of Kerryn, Gemma and Tim, Ben and Dan, Andrew and Rebecca, and their partners. Lovely Great Grandpa Max of Harvey, Zac and Ollie and his little mate Oscar. A special thanks for the care and love given to Max by his Kumeu Village family. A private family service, to celebrate a full and wonderful life, was held for him on Monday 17th August. With a tear in our eyes, we said goodbye.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -