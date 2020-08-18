|
|
|
EYES, Charles Maxwell (Max, Charlie). Max passed away on Thursday 13th August 2020, at the Kumeu Village Resthome. With his family by his side he peacefully slipped away. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, and caring partner of the late Eva Forbes. Cherished Father and Father-in-Law of Laurie and Jo, Sandra and Damien, Nancy and Allan. Much loved Grandpa Max of Kerryn, Gemma and Tim, Ben and Dan, Andrew and Rebecca, and their partners. Lovely Great Grandpa Max of Harvey, Zac and Ollie and his little mate Oscar. A special thanks for the care and love given to Max by his Kumeu Village family. A private family service, to celebrate a full and wonderful life, was held for him on Monday 17th August. With a tear in our eyes, we said goodbye.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020