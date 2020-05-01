|
|
|
MOATES, Charles Malcolm George (Charlie). Reg. No. 305940 1 NZ Regiment Malaya. Passed away on 27th April 2020 after a brave battle. Loved husband of the late Myra. Dad to Angus (deceased), Callum and Donalda. Granddad to Karl. Brother to Arthur and Lucy, Rex and Anne, Ellen and Greg. In accordance with Dad's wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations sent to North Haven Hospice, P.O. Box 7050, Tikipunga 0144, would be appreciated. Thank you to all the staff, doctors, nurses and volunteers from Hospice and the Potter Home for caring for Dad. ZL1DAC has signed off until we meet again.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2020