Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Service
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
Charles Lesley HENSON

Charles Lesley HENSON Notice
HENSON, Charles Lesley. Trevor left us on 31st July 2020. Very dearly loved husband of Colleen. Adored and respected Father of Darryl, Gregory, Loretta and Fleur the late Bevan And Kyle. Cherished And Loving Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He always did his best for his Family and we will miss him dearly, until we all meet up again. Many thanks to Hospice for their support. A service to remember Trevor will be held at Newberrys Funeral home on 14th August 2020, at 11am, corner Kamo Road and Moody Avenue, Whangarei.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
