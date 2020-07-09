Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Tote On Ascot Room, Ellerslie Racecourse
Charles Joseph Robertson ROBERTS

Charles Joseph Robertson ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS, Charles Joseph Robertson. Passed away peacefully on 27 April 2020, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late June for 65 years. Loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather of Mary and Paul, Mark and Linda, Carolyn, Andrew, Sarah and Alex, the late Rebecca, Hayley and Shaun, Brooke and Daniel, Ryan, Jordan and Amy, Cameron, Ayden, Liam and Blair A celebration of Charles' life and many achievements will be held in the Tote On Ascot Room, Ellerslie Racecourse, at 1.30pm on Thursday 16 July 2020. All welcome to attend.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2020
