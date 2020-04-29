|
ROBERTS, Charles Joseph Robertson. Passed away peacefully on 27 April 2020 aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late June for 65 years. Loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great- grandfather of Mary and Paul, Mark and Linda, Carolyn, Andrew, Sarah and Alex, the late Rebecca, Hayley and Shaun, Brooke and Daniel, Ryan, Jordan and Amy, Cameron, Ayden, Liam, Blair. Very special thanks to everyone at the Garden Wing, Parkhaven Hospital. A celebration of Charles' life and many achievements will be held when the coronavirus restrictions permit.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020