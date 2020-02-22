|
|
|
JOHNSON, Charles "Nelson". Unexpectedly, but peacefully, passed away on 20 February 2020, aged 85. Husband of 27 years to the late Yetta Johnson. Father to Noel, Christine, Michelle and Heather. Adored Poppa of Hannah, Sarah, Virginia and Taylor. Great Poppa to Elijah and Theodore. Nelson brought so much joy to our lives, he will be forever in our hearts. All are welcome to join in a celebration of Nelson's life at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Tuesday 25 February at 1:30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to SPCA in Nelson's memory would be appreciated and can be left at the service or sent to PO Box 2087 Tauranga 3144. Messages to N. Johnson family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020