BENNETT, Charles John (Charlie). 11 April 1928 - 1 November 2020. On 1 November 2020 my Poppy, Charlie, passed away suddenly and naturally. Beloved husband of the late Kini Louise Bennett, stepfather to Maude, Master and Dylan, loved brother of Eric, adored Grandfather of 10 and Great-Grandfather of 22. What a gentleman. What an absolute man! My Poppy was 'that guy'. You know the one. The one everybody always loves being around. The one who's always the most popular to talk to, that nobody ever has a bad word to say about and whom everybody always wants to bend over backwards to help. That was him. That was my/our, Poppy/Charlie. I love him so much and miss him so terribly already but cannot begrudge him his passing. He went out exactly how he wanted to go, living his best life. In accordance with his wishes, a private cremation has already been held but there is a Bar Tab today, 7 November, at the Hibiscus Coast Community RSA for his friends from the RSA pool club, so that you can all have a 'final drink on Charlie', reminisce about him and mourn the passing of such a good and wonderful man. You have always been and will always be my hero, grandfather of mine. Love always, Melissa, Peter and Family. xxxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020