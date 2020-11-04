|
|
|
BENNETT, Charles John (Charlie). Born April 11, 1928. Passed away on November 01, 2020. Loved brother of Eric and sister in law Hermie, nephews and nieces, Ngaroma, Kereopa, Nina, Rawinia (Deceased), Charles and Moana. Sisters Linda, Mervin and family (England) Frances and family (England), Cousins Pat, Brian and family (England) Joyce (England) George and Lynn, Les and Lena, Ray and Sandra, David and Marina and all of his friends at the Hibiscus Coast Community RSA. There will be no funeral, decision of his step Granddaughter. He will be cremated and his ashes to be interred at the Howick memorial wall.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2020